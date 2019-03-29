Economy

13:04 29.03.2019

JKX sees $15.3 mln in net profit in 2018

2 min read
JKX sees $15.3 mln in net profit in 2018

JKX Oil & Gas with assets in Ukraine and Russia in 2018 saw $15.26 million in net profit compared with net loss of $17.66 million in 2017. This is the first profit of the company since 2013.

According to unaudited preliminary results of the company posted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Friday, its revenue grew by 24.4%, to $92.87 million benefitting from high sales prices in Ukraine.

Average price of gas in 2018 was 29.6% higher than in 2017, being $307.80 per 1,000 cubic meters, that for oil – 15.1% more ($74 per barrel), and LPG – 16.5% more ($544 per tonne).

According to the document, the company moved into to net cash position of $8.2 million ($9.7 million net debt position in 2017).

Last year the company's capital expenditure totaled $11.8 million, including $11.1 million related to Ukraine.

In 2018, group average production was 8,937 boepd (2017: 8,657 boepd), an overall increase in production of 3.2%. In Ukraine the figure grew by 4.8%, to 3,677 boepd, in Russia by 2.9%, to 5,169 boepd and in Hungary it fell by 30.5%, to 91 boepd.

JKX Oil & Gas is engaged in exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, and Slovakia.

The largest shareholders of JKX are Eclairs Group of Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov with 27.47% of the shares, Keyhall Holding with 11.42%, Neptune Invest & Finance Corp with 12.95%, and Interneft Ltd with 6.6%.

Tags: #profit #jkx #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:58 29.03.2019
Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

11:39 29.03.2019
Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

Poroshenko on Russia's non-recognition of Ukraine's election: Moscow's scenario fails, that's why they are screeching

11:33 29.03.2019
Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

10:32 29.03.2019
Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, continuation of EU sanctions policy against Russia

10:05 29.03.2019
UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

11:23 28.03.2019
More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

11:16 28.03.2019
Ukraine to offer two or three issues of currency-pegged govt bonds every week in Q2 2019

Ukraine to offer two or three issues of currency-pegged govt bonds every week in Q2 2019

09:46 28.03.2019
Intl agency ICIS launches prices assessment on Ukrainian natural gas market

Intl agency ICIS launches prices assessment on Ukrainian natural gas market

18:54 27.03.2019
Kyiv-Moscow talks without international partners to weaken Ukraine's position

Kyiv-Moscow talks without international partners to weaken Ukraine's position

12:45 27.03.2019
Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Intl agency ICIS launches prices assessment on Ukrainian natural gas market

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Ukraine offers EU consumers 12 bcm of space to rent in underground gas storage facilities

LATEST

Kyivstar launches Cisco Jasper platform to manage М2М SIM cards

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Cost of farmland rent could grow fivefold – Poroshenko

Ukraine offers EU consumers 12 bcm of space to rent in underground gas storage facilities

Quarter of members of NBU monetary policy committee propose cutting key policy rate in March – NBU

ICU seeks to launch unsorted solid household waste treatment plant using innovative solution in Zhytomyr by late 2019

Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

VR Capital identifying investment opportunities in Ukraine's wind power sector

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD