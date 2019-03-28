Economy

11:16 28.03.2019

Ukraine to offer two or three issues of currency-pegged govt bonds every week in Q2 2019

2 min read
Ukraine to offer two or three issues of currency-pegged govt bonds every week in Q2 2019

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine in the second quarter of 2019 each week, along with five or seven issues of hryvnia-pegged government domestic loan bonds, plans to offer from two to four issues of U.S. dollar-pegged bonds and once a month bonds pegged to the euro at primary auctions.

According to the government bonds placement schedule posted on the website of the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, three-month, 12-month and 24-month bonds will be offered twice in April, and nine-month and 18-month bonds three times.

In May and June, three-month U.S. dollar bonds will be offered only once a month, and nine-month bonds twice. According to the schedule, in these months there will be the only one auction for the placement of six-month securities, three auctions to place 18-month bonds (two of which in May), four for 24-month bonds (of which only one in May) and five – 12-month bonds (two of which in May).

As for securities pegged to euros, on April 9, the Finance Ministry plans the sale of nine-month bonds, on May 21 – six-month bonds, and on June 4 – 12-month bonds.

Short hryvnia bonds maturing in three, six, nine and 12 months will be offered every Tuesday. In addition, the Finance Ministry will alternate the offer of 18-month and 24-month bonds, and once in April and twice in May and June will offer 36-month bonds.

The longest, 60-month hryvnia bonds, will be issued every last Tuesday of the month, according to the published schedule.

Tags: #ukraine #bonds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:23 28.03.2019
More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

09:46 28.03.2019
Intl agency ICIS launches prices assessment on Ukrainian natural gas market

Intl agency ICIS launches prices assessment on Ukrainian natural gas market

18:54 27.03.2019
Kyiv-Moscow talks without international partners to weaken Ukraine's position

Kyiv-Moscow talks without international partners to weaken Ukraine's position

12:45 27.03.2019
Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

Ukrainian PM asks aviation service, border guard to check if Ukrainian laws violated when Boiko, Medvedchuk flew to Moscow

12:45 27.03.2019
Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

12:45 27.03.2019
Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

Lutsenko: Criminal case on illegal border crossing in relation to trip of Boiko, Medvedchuk to Moscow to be opened today

12:06 27.03.2019
Vakarchuk urges Ukrainians to vote consciously in presidential elections, not "for fun"

Vakarchuk urges Ukrainians to vote consciously in presidential elections, not "for fun"

10:29 27.03.2019
One Ukrainian military wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in er past day

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in er past day

09:57 27.03.2019
Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

Poroshenko: My ally is Ukrainian people, my opponent is Putin

18:19 26.03.2019
Observers from Ukrainian Diaspora monitoring election process, media for disinformation spread outside Ukraine

Observers from Ukrainian Diaspora monitoring election process, media for disinformation spread outside Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Intl agency ICIS launches prices assessment on Ukrainian natural gas market

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Ukraine offers EU consumers 12 bcm of space to rent in underground gas storage facilities

LATEST

Kyivstar launches Cisco Jasper platform to manage М2М SIM cards

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Cost of farmland rent could grow fivefold – Poroshenko

Ukraine offers EU consumers 12 bcm of space to rent in underground gas storage facilities

Quarter of members of NBU monetary policy committee propose cutting key policy rate in March – NBU

ICU seeks to launch unsorted solid household waste treatment plant using innovative solution in Zhytomyr by late 2019

Ukroboronprom's Lviv Radio Repair Plant accelerating works to restore air defense weapons of Ukrainian Armed Forces

VR Capital identifying investment opportunities in Ukraine's wind power sector

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD