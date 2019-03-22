Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

Ukraine in January 2019 imported 188.299 million cubic meters of natural gas for a total of $56.791 million, according to the State Statistics Service.

Thus, the average price of gas imported by the country in January 2019 was $301.6 per 1,000 cubic meters against $283.8 in December 2018.

The main contractors in January were companies from Switzerland with 76.398 million cubic meters of gas for $22.213 million, Poland with 36.514 million cubic meters for $10.57 million, Germany with 26.623 million cubic meters for $7.506 million, Austria with 19.095 million cubic meters for $6.802 million, Luxembourg with 15.165 million cubic meters for $5.52 million, and Hungary with 14.504 million cubic meters for $4.181 million.

Ukraine did not import gas from the Russian Federation during this period.