Economy ministry creates working group to defend Ukraine in possible arbitration regarding round logs

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine has created an interagency working group to develop a strategy for defending Ukraine in an arbitration regarding the moratorium on exports of round logs if Europe initiates it.

According to a resolution posted on the ministry's website, State Secretary of the Economic Development and Trade Ministry Oleksiy Perevezentsev heads the group.

The working group is to determine mechanisms for regulating the issues regarding the moratorium on exports of round logs within the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, and if the EU initiates the arbitration, the group will take part in the approval of the arbitration group and in attracting legal advisors, independent experts and economic advisors.

As reported, on April 9, 2015, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill that banned the export of round logs for ten years, while the ban on the export of round logs, except for pine, was introduced on November 1, 2015, and pines – from January 1, 2017.

In 2018, parliament restricted domestic consumption of round logs to 25 billion cubic meters per year for the duration of the ban on the export of round logs outside the customs territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, the EU, on January 16, 2019, asked to hold consultations with Ukraine under the Association Agreement regarding the moratorium on the export of round logs, which is the first step towards resolving disputes.