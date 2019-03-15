Economy

14:46 15.03.2019

Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

2 min read
Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has presented a project to support the reform of education in Ukraine "New Ukrainian School."

"Our project, we are implementing together with our colleagues from Finland, will be one that develops strategic ideas of ['New Ukrainian School']," Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Lilia Hrynevych said during the presentation of the project Learning Together on Finland's support of the "New Ukrainian School" reform in Kyiv on Friday.

It is noted that the project "Finland's Support to the Ukrainian School Reform" is a bilateral initiative of the Government of Finland and the Ministry of Education of Ukraine. Its implementation takes place within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and Finland, which was ratified in 2018.

The document, in particular, provides for EUR 6 million of irrevocable assistance for the implementation of the priority tasks of the "New Ukrainian School."

The project is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland and the European Union and is designed for four years.

The project will focus on the development of teachers' competencies, their professional development, support for teacher training institutions, as well as training professional standards for directors and primary school teachers.

A new communication strategy will be developed in the course of the project by the Ministry of Education to promote education.

In addition, work will be conducted to develop the educational environment to create a market for electronic educational resources, and to create new standards for educational management.

Tags: #finland #schools #ukraine #assistance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:59 15.03.2019
Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

14:34 15.03.2019
Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

13:53 15.03.2019
About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

12:55 15.03.2019
EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

12:35 15.03.2019
Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

10:00 15.03.2019
EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

09:53 15.03.2019
EU extends individual sanctions related to conflict in Ukraine for 6 months

EU extends individual sanctions related to conflict in Ukraine for 6 months

17:17 14.03.2019
Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

10:43 14.03.2019
Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

Turchynov greets Ukrainian soldiers on Volunteer Fighter Day

10:08 14.03.2019
Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

LATEST

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

NBU retains refinancing rate at 18% per annum

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

UAIB denies availability of many mistakes in AMC financial statements

Mariupol port loses 33% of fleet due to construction of Kerch Bridge – Ministry of occupied areas

Ukraine will begin producing converters for solar plants

Naftogaz board offers extending contract with Kobolev for a year, halving wage – media

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukraine placing $350 mln 2028 eurobonds at 9.75% – Finance ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD