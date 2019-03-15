Finland's support project for Ukrainian school reform provides EUR 6 mln of non-refundable assistance - Education ministry

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has presented a project to support the reform of education in Ukraine "New Ukrainian School."

"Our project, we are implementing together with our colleagues from Finland, will be one that develops strategic ideas of ['New Ukrainian School']," Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Lilia Hrynevych said during the presentation of the project Learning Together on Finland's support of the "New Ukrainian School" reform in Kyiv on Friday.

It is noted that the project "Finland's Support to the Ukrainian School Reform" is a bilateral initiative of the Government of Finland and the Ministry of Education of Ukraine. Its implementation takes place within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and Finland, which was ratified in 2018.

The document, in particular, provides for EUR 6 million of irrevocable assistance for the implementation of the priority tasks of the "New Ukrainian School."

The project is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland and the European Union and is designed for four years.

The project will focus on the development of teachers' competencies, their professional development, support for teacher training institutions, as well as training professional standards for directors and primary school teachers.

A new communication strategy will be developed in the course of the project by the Ministry of Education to promote education.

In addition, work will be conducted to develop the educational environment to create a market for electronic educational resources, and to create new standards for educational management.