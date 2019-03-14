Economy

16:01 14.03.2019

Naftogaz head foresees decline in price of imported gas below figure regulated by PSO for public in April

1 min read
Andriy Kobolev, chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, has predicted a decrease in the price of imported gas below the level established for the population, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers decree on public service obligations (PSO), in April 2019.

"The price in the European market has dropped so much in recent months that from April Ukrainian gas traders will likely offer gas at a price lower than the current price set for the population under the PSO order," he wrote on Facebook.

According to his calculations, taking into account VAT and the cost of transportation and supply, the price of gas is expected to be about UAH 8,380 per 1,000 cubic meters, while the population, according to the resolution, pays UAH 8,550 per 1,000 cubic meters.

In this regard, Kobolev again suggested that the Cabinet of Ministers abolish the regime of public service obligations and open the market of household consumers for competition between suppliers.

Tags: #kobolev #pso #naftogaz_ukrainy #price #predicts #gas
Interfax-Ukraine
