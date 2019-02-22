Economy

14:13 22.02.2019

Model for supporting renewable energy in Ukraine should be improved on basis of global experience – Energy ministry

The current model of supporting renewable energy in Ukraine should be improved, taking into account global experience of developed countries, Director of the Energy Markets Directorate of the Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine Olha Buslavets said at the international conference devoted to the auction system of supporting renewable energy in Ukraine held on February 21.

She recalled that the share of renewable energy of total electricity generation in Ukraine is about 2%, while the share in the cost of electricity sold by all types of generation is about 9%. At the same time, renewable energy is a priority, receiving full payment for electricity sold to the wholesale market, unlike other energy producers.

According to the regulator, the average feed-in tariff in the fourth quarter of 2018 was UAH 5.70 per kWh with VAT.

According to Buslavets, the high tariff for the transmission of "green" electricity is only part of the challenges. The variable generation mode and low accuracy of the forecasting of renewable energy facilities implies the use of balancing power. After exhaustion of the possibilities of hydroelectric power plants and pump storage power plants, thermal generation capacities for secondary regulation are used. In 2018, their use increased by 200 MW, to 850 MW, which led to an increase in payments to heat generating companies for maneuverability by UAH 1 billion. And this is despite the fact that the fee for maneuverability is established using the principle of the closing unit and does not meet the production cost, the official of the Energy and Coal Ministry said.

According to her, there is no shortage of secondary regulation capacity in Ukraine, as of today, its volume is 2 GW, but with an increase in the launch of renewable energy facility, the demand for them will increase.

Tags: #energy #energy_ministry
