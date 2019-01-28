Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

Ukraine and Norway have signed preliminary contracts for approximately $1.5 billion, of which $1 billion is investment in renewable energy, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"Today, we've signed preliminary contracts for approximately one and a half billion. Of these, only $1 billion goes to an investment in renewable energy," the prime minister said on the Priamy TV channel on Monday during a working visit to Norway.

Groysman also noted that in addition to energy issues, the parties discussed issues of the economy, education and several other sectors of cooperation between Ukraine and Norway.

As reported, Ukraine and Norway signed a joint statement in the field of nuclear safety, "green" energy and energy efficiency.