TIU Canada seeks to buy two solar power plant building projects in Odesa region

TIU Canada seeks to acquire two projects on construction of solar power plants in Odesa region, TIU Canada CEO Michael Yurkovich has said in an interview with Ukraine Business News during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Thus, the Canadian company continues implementing the strategy to invest $100 million in the construction of solar power plants in Ukraine until the end of this year, he said.

The company has already built a solar power plant with a capacity of 10.5 MW in Nikopol and is building another one in Mykolaiv region with a capacity of 13.5 MW. By the end of the year it is planned to begin construction of four more in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

TIU Canada began its activity in Ukraine in June 2017. Its owner is the investment company Refraction Asset Management (Calgary, Canada).