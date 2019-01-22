Economy

16:24 22.01.2019

Extension of gas transit contract with Gazprom on old conditions not advisable over absence of volume guarantees – Naftogaz CCO

2 min read
Extension of gas transit contract with Gazprom on old conditions not advisable over absence of volume guarantees – Naftogaz CCO

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy believes that the extension of the gas transit contract with Russia's Gazprom on the current conditions is not advisable, it does not have any guarantees for the volumes of gas transit, Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"In addition to its inconsistency with European rules, interpreted by Gazprom this contract does not contain any guarantees on the volume of transit, that is, after the construction of Nord Stream 2, Gazprom will be able to reduce transit through Ukraine to nil, even if the contract is renewed for future years," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Vitrenko recalled that the current contract does not contain a "take or pay" condition and Ukraine had to seek compensation for the damage through arbitration due to annual pumping being less than 110 billion cubic meters.

"However, Gazprom is against this interpretation of the contract. In their interpretation, they pay only for the volume pumped," he said.

As reported, Gazprom in the course of the tripartite talks held on January 21 proposed to extend the existing contracts with Naftogaz. Ukraine is ready to sign a transit agreement in accordance with the European rules, which the country implements into the Ukrainian gas legislation.

Tags: #naftogaz #naftogaz_ukrainy #vitrenko #gazprom #gas_transit #gas
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Nord Stream 2 will allow Russia to force terms for gas supply and transit both to Europe and Ukraine - Vitrenko

One should not wait for concrete results from Ukraine-EU-Russia gas talks – Naftogaz CCO

Brussels expects clear commitments from Moscow, Kyiv to achieve progress on concluding new contract for transit of Russian gas to EU since 2020

Naftogaz to continue search for Gazprom assets in Switzerland to recover $2.6 bln under arbitration decision

Holding of talks behind scenes with Russia results in negative results – Naftogaz CEO

Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

Ukraine confirms its position to ensure gas transit after 2019 according to European rules

Naftogaz CEO proposes creating single database of gas consumers allowing all market players to access it

Naftogaz ready to discuss revision or refusal of second transit claim along with signing long-term contract - Kobolev

LATEST

TAS Group intends to buy pharmacy business of Kosmo retail chain

FTA with Israel to give green light to cooperation with Israeli companies in various spheres – ex-trade representative

NBU could reduce refinancing rate to 15-17% by year end - bankers

Westinghouse will provide Ukraine with its technology of nuclear fuel production to build plant - Nasalyk

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

Ministry of Infrastructure considering transfer of Kyiv central railway station to concession

Court declares illegality of accruing UAH 500 mln of fine on Energoatom for late payment of tax

Nord Stream 2 can't be stopped - Germany's FM

NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD