Economy

11:16 18.01.2019

Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

2 min read
Naftogaz assesses loss for Ukraine from 2009 gas contracts at $32 bln – Naftogaz CEO

Gas contracts between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russia's Gazprom signed in January 2009 were extremely unprofitable for Ukraine and caused irrevocable loss of $32 billion, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev has said.

"We have lost $32 billion with no hope of a return – upcharges, fines and other elements. This is UAH 61,000 per family," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Kobolev said that the damage could have been even greater, but thanks to the victory in the Stockholm arbitration, "it was possible to save $94.7 billion or UAH 177,000 per family."

The Naftogaz chief also said that the overestimated base contract price of $450 per 1,000 cubic meters with the market price at that time in Germany being $360 made Ukraine hostage to a political discount from Russia. He added that in this way Russia used gas for political pressure in relations with Belarus, Georgia, Armenia and Moldova.

According to Kobolev, this led to the Kharkiv agreements of 2010 on the extension of the lease of the base of the Black Sea Fleet and the discount of December 2013 in exchange for the refusal of European integration.

"These discounts have become a precondition for further occupation," Naftogaz CEO said.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #gazprom #gas
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Gazprom could halt gas transit across Ukraine early 2020– Naftogaz CEO

Ukraine confirms its position to ensure gas transit after 2019 according to European rules

Naftogaz CEO proposes creating single database of gas consumers allowing all market players to access it

Naftogaz ready to discuss revision or refusal of second transit claim along with signing long-term contract - Kobolev

Decommissioning compressor shops operating for pumping gas to Ukraine by Gazprom violates Russia's promises on transit guarantees – Naftogaz chief

Naftogaz will reduce gas price for industrial consumers by 3% in Jan

U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

Court in New York upholds Naftogaz's claims against Gazprom – Naftogaz COO

Naftogaz appeals to U.S. court to enforce recovery of funds from Gazprom

PM announces extensive inspection of regional gas suppliers

LATEST

NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

Ukrnafta to put 320,000 tonnes of oil up for sale at first auction in 2019

Boryspil airport continues holding talks with Laudamotion on launch of flight to Vienna

Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

Oschadbank wins another trial against Creative Group

Ukrainian Armed Forces received about 26,000 units of armament, military equipment from Ukroboronprom since start of Russia's military aggression – Poroshenko

World Bank launches pilot project of farmland satellite monitoring in three regions of Ukraine

NBU could reduce norm of mandatory forex sale to 30% or completely cancel it

Bogdan starts 2019 with new contract with France's Bluebus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD