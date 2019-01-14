Ukrainian Armed Forces received about 26,000 units of armament, military equipment from Ukroboronprom since start of Russia's military aggression – Poroshenko

Over the past five years, the state-owned concern Ukroboronprom has transferred about 26,000 units of weapons and military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian state Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Over the past five years, we have not just revived our Armed Forces, but turned them into one of the most effective armies in Europe. Well-trained guys are ready to defend their country at any time. And this has become possible not only due to the high fighting spirit, but also modern powerful armament. Our army has received about 26,000 units of weapons and military equipment from the State Concern Ukroboronprom throughout the Russian military aggression against Ukraine," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Monday morning.

At the same time, the president stressed that the authorities of the country would continue strengthening the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army in order to protect the Ukrainian state.