Economy

10:13 14.01.2019

Ukrainian Armed Forces received about 26,000 units of armament, military equipment from Ukroboronprom since start of Russia's military aggression – Poroshenko

1 min read
Ukrainian Armed Forces received about 26,000 units of armament, military equipment from Ukroboronprom since start of Russia's military aggression – Poroshenko

Over the past five years, the state-owned concern Ukroboronprom has transferred about 26,000 units of weapons and military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian state Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Over the past five years, we have not just revived our Armed Forces, but turned them into one of the most effective armies in Europe. Well-trained guys are ready to defend their country at any time. And this has become possible not only due to the high fighting spirit, but also modern powerful armament. Our army has received about 26,000 units of weapons and military equipment from the State Concern Ukroboronprom throughout the Russian military aggression against Ukraine," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Monday morning.

At the same time, the president stressed that the authorities of the country would continue strengthening the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army in order to protect the Ukrainian state.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

We managed to ensure macro-financial stabilization, Ukraine's exit from risk zone by joint efforts – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: attracting investments to Ukraine is result of reforms and evidence of investor confidence

Poroshenko gets UAH 556 mln in three-year dividends from trust, due to pay UAH 60 mln in taxes

Ukroboronprom passes over 2,500 units of precision weapons to Armed Forces in 2018

Poroshenko signs amendments to Budget Code

Ukroboronprom to start switching to NATO technical standards in 2019

Poroshenko signs law on state budget for 2019

European Commission provides EUR 500 mln first tranche of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine

IMF Managing Director expects Ukraine to complete all prior actions for SBA before Dec 10

Key parameters of Ukraine's budget 2019 meet parameters streamlined with IMF

LATEST

Oschadbank wins another trial against Creative Group

World Bank launches pilot project of farmland satellite monitoring in three regions of Ukraine

NBU could reduce norm of mandatory forex sale to 30% or completely cancel it

Bogdan starts 2019 with new contract with France's Bluebus

Ukraine confirms its position to ensure gas transit after 2019 according to European rules

SPF, IMF agree on cooperation to settle problems of blocking privatization of large companies

Govt approves Kravtsov's appointment to post of Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

Eight Ukrainian startups representing Ukraine at CES 2019 expo in Las Vegas — embassy

Naftogaz CEO proposes creating single database of gas consumers allowing all market players to access it

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 9.8% in 2018 - statistics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD