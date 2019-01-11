World Bank launches pilot project of farmland satellite monitoring in three regions of Ukraine

The World Bank has completed the first part of a pilot project of satellite monitoring of agricultural land in Lviv, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv regions, the press service of the U.S. company EOS, which implemented this project, has said.

"The project was launched in May 2018 as part of the five-year World Bank program to improve the transparency and efficiency of land asset management in Ukraine - Land Transparency. At the end of December, we submitted a report on the first part of the project. The project will continue, but in what format it is still unknown," Natalia Borotkanych, EOS Project Coordinator, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the report, the company, based on the space monitoring data, conducted an analysis of the land cover of the earth. This allowed creating maps of agricultural crops, determining the exact boundaries of fields, as well as defining all the main types of land in the territory of the three regions for the period from 2016 to 2018.

According to the company, space monitoring allows to accurately assess the area under crops, monitor the condition of plants at all phases of growth, predict early harvest and control agricultural operations.

According to the expert, the World Bank is implementing the Land Transparency project with financial support of the EU, the customer of the project is the Ukrainian government. Representatives of government agencies, in particular, the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre take part in the project.

According to EOS, satellite monitoring should contribute to the development of the agricultural insurance market, whose potential in Ukraine is estimated at $50 million.

EOS (Earth Observation System) develops solutions for the application of satellite monitoring data analysis. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park (California). In Ukraine, the company has R&D centers in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv. The staff is 200 employees.