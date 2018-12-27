Economy

17:51 27.12.2018

Ukraine gets EUR 350 mln under IBRD guarantee – Finance Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine gets EUR 350 mln under IBRD guarantee – Finance Ministry

 Ukraine has attracted a loan of EUR 349.3 million from Deutsche Bank under the guarantee of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the IBRD, the World Bank structure), according to the website of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, the funds were received in two tranches: an A tranche in the amount of EUR 53.2 million with a maturity of four years and a B tranche in the amount of EUR 296.1 million with a maturity of ten years (four years and six months after the funds are raised, the loan is subject to gradual repayment in certain amounts every six months).

Part of the guarantee of $375 million in euro equivalent of the World Bank's total guarantee in the amount of $750 million was used for the loan.

The Ministry of Finance also said that attracting another loan under the unused part of the World Bank guarantee is expected in the first quarter of 2019.

As reported, the World Bank Board of Executive Directors on December 18, 2018 approved the provision of guarantees to Ukraine in the amount of $750 million in support of state policy.

According to a press release from the World Bank, this guarantee will help Ukraine attract about $1 billion in international markets to the national budget.

Tags: #finance_ministry
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Govt transfers Ukrenergo to finance ministry's management

Finance ministry could increase sum of payments to national budget by Sea Port Authority to 90% of net profit

Deficit of Ukraine's national budget UAH 4.8 bln in Jan-Oct

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

Finance ministry publishes results of placing $2 bln eurobonds

Finance ministry to send some funds raised from new bonds to buy back six-month $725 mln securities

Ukraine starts road show for eurobonds – Finance ministry

Ukraine pays $110 mln coupon on 2032 eurobonds – Finance ministry

Ukraine to lose 2.5-3% of GDP over Nord Stream 2

Ukraine's state debt in Aug falls by 1.14% in U.S. dollars, grows by 4.49% in hryvnias

LATEST

Cabinet approves plan of measures for synchronization of Ukraine's power system with ENTSO-E

Finance ministry waiting for resumption of privatization of large companies in Q1 2018

Poroshenko gets UAH 556 mln in three-year dividends from trust, due to pay UAH 60 mln in taxes

Tesla Supercharger chain to spread to entire Europe in 2019, including Ukraine - Musk

Ukroboronprom passes over 2,500 units of precision weapons to Armed Forces in 2018

NBU points out weakening of inflation risks, improved inflation expectations

NBU sees no risks over Russia's sanctions against Ukreximbank

Ukrtransgaz predicts shortage of funds over gas transportation tariff reduction

Poroshenko signs amendments to Budget Code

Hryvnia getting stronger amid its high value, growing foreign currency offers– NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD