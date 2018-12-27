Tesla Supercharger chain to spread to entire Europe in 2019, including Ukraine - Musk

Economy

 The Tesla Supercharger chain of Tesla Inc. would spread to the entire Europe in 2019, including Ukraine, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said.

"Most people don’t know that the Tesla Supercharger network allows easy long distance travel throughout USA, most of Europe, Canada and China… Yes. Supercharger coverage will extend to 100% of Europe next year. From Ireland to Kyiv, from Norway to Turkey," he wrote in his Twitter microblog.

In one of his tweets he posted a link to the tesla.com website, where in the charging locations section two of the charging locations in Ukraine are marked in grey (soon to appear). The two locations are on the E40 highway. The first one is Oparypsy (a village in Rivne region) and the second one is Zhytomyr (near the village of Hlybochytsia, Zhytomyr region).

The Tesla Superchargers chain is a chain of charging locations built by Tesla Inc. for super charging batteries of Tesla electric cars (models S, 3 and X).

