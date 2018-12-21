Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin supports the idea that decisions regarding the country's energy independence, such as the agreement between Energoatom and TVEL (Russia) for the supply of nuclear fuel, should be in the joint competence of the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"From the very morning all the media are savoring information about the secret agreement on the supply of nuclear fuel in 2025 between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL. I believe that those involved in making the decision that allows Russia to retain key positions in the nuclear power industry that is strategic for Ukraine "owed" at least an exhaustive explanation to the Ukrainian society and our foreign partners," Klimkin said on Facebook.

He noted that the Foreign Ministry has always been and remains a supporter of real energy independence from the Russian Federation and reorientation towards cooperation with nuclear fuel suppliers from democratic countries.

"In general, the adoption of such decisions should be a matter of joint competence of the Cabinet of Ministers and the NSDC, which, in my opinion, is more than obvious," the minister stressed.