Russia has no plans to stop gas transit via Ukraine after launch of Nord Stream 2 - Peskov

Russia has no plans to stop transiting gas via Ukraine after the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is commissioned, but everything depends on Kyiv, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"President Putin has reaffirmed this stance multiple times; he has said there are no plans to stop transiting gas via Ukraine after the launch of Nord Stream 2. This kind of transit will still be possible, but everything will depend on the Ukrainian side," Peskov said.

Journalists had asked him about the Kremlin's attitude to the remarks made by German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said that Russia must guarantee gas transit via Ukraine due to the latter's vulnerability.

"The transit can be continued," as Putin has confirmed many times, Peskov said.

Journalists pointed out the different modalities of the statements made by the Kremlin, which said "the transit can be continued," and the German chancellor, who said "the transit must be continued."

In response, Peskov said, "I am speaking of the standpoint expressed by President Putin. We have only one modality: the standpoint of Putin. I cannot speak for the German chancellor."