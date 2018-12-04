Economy

12:57 04.12.2018

Russia has no plans to stop gas transit via Ukraine after launch of Nord Stream 2 - Peskov

1 min read
Russia has no plans to stop gas transit via Ukraine after launch of Nord Stream 2 - Peskov

 Russia has no plans to stop transiting gas via Ukraine after the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is commissioned, but everything depends on Kyiv, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"President Putin has reaffirmed this stance multiple times; he has said there are no plans to stop transiting gas via Ukraine after the launch of Nord Stream 2. This kind of transit will still be possible, but everything will depend on the Ukrainian side," Peskov said.

Journalists had asked him about the Kremlin's attitude to the remarks made by German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said that Russia must guarantee gas transit via Ukraine due to the latter's vulnerability.

"The transit can be continued," as Putin has confirmed many times, Peskov said.

Journalists pointed out the different modalities of the statements made by the Kremlin, which said "the transit can be continued," and the German chancellor, who said "the transit must be continued."

In response, Peskov said, "I am speaking of the standpoint expressed by President Putin. We have only one modality: the standpoint of Putin. I cannot speak for the German chancellor."

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #peskov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Slovakia always stresses that Nord Stream 2 is political project

If Nord Stream 2 project implemented, Ukraine to lose gas transit - ex-Ukrainian president Kuchma

Alternative to Nord Stream 2 could be joint management of Ukrainian GTS – PM at meeting with Norwegian parliament president

Nord Stream 2 link EUGAL secures construction permit in Brandenburg

Ukraine, U.S. view Nord Stream 2 project as threat to Europe's energy security - meeting of Ukraine's PM with Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources

Nord Stream 2 project already half financed, Naftogaz not hindering negotiations with ECAs - Nord Stream 2 CFO

We are creating group in EU to stop Nord Stream 2 - Poroshenko

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Stockholm arbitration case could affect shares in Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2

Steinmeier urges Ukraine not to worry about gas transport via its territory following Nord Stream 2 construction

LATEST

EBRD, IFC will provide financial aid to modernize Kyiv heating complex

London court decides to cancel seizure of assets of PrivatBank ex-owners - Kolomoisky's lawyers

Fozzy Group to attract UAH 1.94 bln through additional share issue

PrivatBank's claims against ex-owners grows to $3 bln, English court of appeal to determine jurisdiction of bank's claims

ZTR decides to close representative office in Moscow

Energy Community secretariat director accuses Naftogaz of delaying unbundling, urges to sign agreement in Q1 2019

Ukraine reduces gas imports by 22.8% in Jan-Nov 2018

Ukrzaliznytsia invests more than UAH 6.8 bln in infrastructure, rolling stock in ten months

Energy community approves status of 'projects of mutual interest' for three projects of Ukraine

Market of new passenger cars slows growth rate to 2% in Jan-Oct - Ukrautoprom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD