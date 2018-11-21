Representatives of ING Bank, IFC, Mastercard, Metro and SoftServe enter EBA Board

Saida Djarbolova from ING Bank Ukraine, Olena Voloshyna from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Inga Andreieva from Mastercard Europe SA, Olivier Langlet from Metro Cash & Carry and Taras Kytsmey from SoftServe have joined the board of the European Business Association (EBA).

Following an annual meeting of the association held on November 20, they entered the organization in place of representatives from Philips Ukraine, Unilever Ukraine, Visa, Pfizer H.C.P. Corporation and HeidelbergCement Ukraine.

In addition, Ansgar Bornemann from Nestlé Ukraine, Maciej Tomasz Zielinski from Siemens Ukraine and Alexei Kredisov from EY Ukraine were reelected to the board for a new two-year term.

The EBA board members before the elections next year also remain incumbent president of the association Tomas Fiala from Dragon Capital, Vice Presidents Volodymyr Lavrenchuk from Raiffeisen Bank Aval and Taras Lukachuk from Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Dmytro Sholomko from Google Ukraine, Andreas Lier from BASF, Brian Bonner from Kyiv Post, and Paramjit Kahlon from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.

The EBA unites over 1,000 members. Its board includes representatives of 16 companies, of which one honorary member is the EU representative in Ukraine (currently Hugues Mingarelli).