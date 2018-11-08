Economy

14:30 08.11.2018

Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on November 7 permitted Polesky Wind Farm LLC to draw up a land utilization project on several land parcels in Ivavnkivsky district of Kyiv region with a total area of 7 ha for placing, building and operating buildings and facilities of wind farms.

"Today, the government gave the green light to the development of wind energy in the Chornobyl zone," Ecology and Natural Resources Minister of Ukraine Ostap Semerak said, commenting on this decision.

He said that this is the first permit of this type.

The minister recalled that last year the government made a number of important decisions that simplified the procedure for doing business in this territory.

"The exclusion zone has a high level of investment attractiveness. This is confirmed by investors from different countries. They are ready to invest funds here," Semerak said.

According to him, over two years more than 60 applications for the allocation of land parcels in the exclusion zone for the implementation of renewable energy projects have been received from investors: both domestic companies and companies from Denmark, the United States, China, Germany, France, Japan and Belarus.

According to the explanatory note to the resolution available to Interfax-Ukraine, Polesky Wind Park LLC sent the respective application early November 2017.

According to the resolution, in the future this land parcel will be leased to the limited liability company for 49 years to build the wind farm.

