Economy

14:03 08.11.2018

Turboatom, Westinghouse extend memo of cooperation in nuclear energy sphere

2 min read
Turboatom, Westinghouse extend memo of cooperation in nuclear energy sphere

Kharkiv-based JSC Turboatom and Westinghouse have extended a memorandum of understanding in the nuclear energy sphere for one year.

The press service of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom reported that the document was signed on November 7, 2018 by Turboatom Director General Viktor Subotin, Westinghouse Vice President and Managing Director Aziz Dag and Energoatom President Yuriy Nedashkovsky during the international fuel and energy forum held in Kyiv.

"The memorandum of understanding with Turboatom includes cooperation under the Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge Project. According to the memorandum, Turboatom will provide products and services for the turbine part of the project. Yesterday, the expansion of the current memorandum for another year was signed," Dag told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, Westinghouse within cooperation with Turboatom continues to discuss preparations for the implementation of programs to increase the installed capacity of VVER power units and the capability utilization index, while activation of cooperation is possible when launching the Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge Project.

The government decided to implement the Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge pilot project in June 2015. The project envisages organizing the transmission of power from reactor two of the Khmelnytsky NPP to the EU power grid. The funds received from electricity exports from this reactor are planned to be used to finance the construction of reactors three and four of the Khmelnytsky NPP.

A consortium of companies, consisting of Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB, Polenergia International S.àr.l. and EDF Trading Limited, announced their intention to participate in the project of arranging the Ukraine-EU energy bridge.

Tags: #westinghouse #turboatom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Westinghouse expecting tender for 'energy bridge' to step up cooperation with Turboatom

Energoatom plans to load Westinghouse fuel to four reactors of Zaporizhia NPP in 2019-2021

State to retain 51% stake in Turboatom

Toshiba, Turboatom to sign memo of understanding for modernization of turbines for nuclear energy sector in June

Turboatom sales exceed UAH 2.5 bln in 2017

Energoatom, Westinghouse extend contract on nuclear fuel supplies until 2025

Turboatom sees almost 7% rise in profit in Jan-Sept

SPF postpones reorganization of Turboatom from public joint-stock company to private

Groysman says 51% of Turboatom shares should be kept in state ownership

Centrenergo, Turboatom after reorganization will have to redeem shares from dissenting shareholders

LATEST

Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

Short-term obligations in Naftogaz's loan portfolio total over $1 bln

Ukraine initiates consultations on possible creation of FTA with China – Economy minister

Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect $7.9 mln from Ukrtransnafta in dispute with BelOil

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority sees 13% rise in dredging works using own fleet in Jan-Oct

Chateau Chizay winemaker to increase wine sales by 15% in 2019

Number of applications for VAT refunds grows by 1,000 in 2018

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

DTEK estimates supplies of coal via Russia to EU from its seized coalmines in Donbas at up to 2 mln tonnes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD