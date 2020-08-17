Economy

12:40 17.08.2020

Energy ministry counting on intensification of Turboatom, Electrotyazhmash partnership with state-owned companies

 Cooperation of PJSC Turboatom and state-owned Electrotyazhmash with domestic generating companies will contribute to the construction of new energy infrastructure and the replacement of decommissioned capacities, which is a key task of the second stage of the implementation of the Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2035, the press service of the Energy Ministry said on August 14.

"Partnership relations between energy companies and domestic industrial producers have the prospect and opportunities for intensification. Cooperation of industrial 'giants' with generating companies will contribute to the construction of new energy infrastructure in Ukraine," Acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets said following a visit to Turboatom on August 13.

According to the ministry's press service, Buslavets focused on the successful cooperation of state-owned companies with Turboatom and Electrotyazhmash in this area.

According to her, Turboatom has completed a number of works on replacing equipment at Yuzhnoukrainsk and Zaporozhia nuclear power plants (NPPs) and plans to replace and modernize equipment at the Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs, as well as Zaporizhia NPP.

"The total amount under the signed contracts exceeds UAH 1.9 billion," she said.

In addition, the minister noted that the total amount of contracts with Turboatom and Electrotyazhmash, which are the main manufacturers of equipment for hydropower facilities of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, within the framework of the Rehabilitation of Hydroelectric Power Plants project, amounted to UAH 5.5 billion.

The message also indicates that the cost of the contract within the framework of the construction of the second stage of Dnistrovska hydropower plant as part of hydroelectric unit No. 4 with Turboatom is almost UAH 1 billion, with Electrotyazhmash – over UAH 550 million.

In addition, the ministry said PJSC Donbasenergo has entered into a number of contracts with domestic industrial manufacturers to implement a project to build a new highly maneuverable 660 MW power unit at the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant.

Tags: #energy #electrotyazhmash #turboatom
