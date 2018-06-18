Westinghouse expecting tender for 'energy bridge' to step up cooperation with Turboatom

Westinghouse within cooperation with Turboatom continues to discuss preparations for the implementation of programs to increase the installed capacity of VVER power units and the capability utilization index, while activation of cooperation is possible when launching the Ukraine-EU energy bridge project, Vice President and Managing Director of Westinghouse in Northern Europe Aziz Dag has stated.

"We are now waiting for a tender for supplies through the Energy Bridge project," he told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Swedish-Ukrainian Business Forum in Kyiv last week.

In addition, Dag noted that Westinghouse is also working with the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, Energoatom and other interested parties both in terms of the program for increasing the capability utilization index and the program for raising the installed capacity.

"These are two separate programs," he said.

Asked about the resumption of production of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units, Dag informed that a few weeks ago the company held a special seminar on this fuel in Stockholm. According to him, Westinghouse invited everyone who operates VVER-440 reactors, including Energoatom, NPP operators from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Finland, to jointly develop efforts to master these technologies.