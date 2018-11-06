DTEK estimates supplies of coal via Russia to EU from its seized coalmines in Donbas at up to 2 mln tonnes

Anthracite mined from 11 coalmines of DTEK company seized on the Ukrainian government uncontrolled areas of Donbas is delivered to various European Union (EU) countries via Russia, DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko has said.

"According to our information, in total, up to 2 million tonnes of anthracite was sent there from the occupied territory of Donbas. Polish companies purchased about 300,000 tonnes," he said in an interview with the Polish edition of Rzeczpospolita.

Tymchenko said that DTEK had contacted the police about the illegal export of coal, and an investigation is underway.

"We use every opportunity to present our position to the embassies of countries in which anthracite from Donbas goes and to representatives of the EU authorities. In response, we hear that it is the responsibility of the importing countries, which themselves must create a system for controlling the origin of coal. We expect a stronger reaction from the EU and the countries to which anthracite is going," the head of DTEK said.

He said that there are risks of supplying these products to Ukraine, in connection with which all anthracite coming from Russia is undergoing chemical analysis, which allows identifying its origin.

"We also check that coal is sent directly from railway stations located near existing mines. If coal is sent from a station near which there is no coal mining, there is a high probability that it is coal from Donbas. We deny these supplies," Tymchenko said.

Speaking about cooperation with Poland, the DTEK CEO said that he sees the greatest opportunities in electricity trading, especially after rising prices in Poland. According to him, the annual supply amounts to about 1 terawatt hours, but they are limited by the transmission capabilities - one line with a maximum load of 200 MW. Tymchenko said that in the future the capacity can be increased 10 times, to 2,000 MW in both directions.