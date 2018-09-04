Economy

17:45 04.09.2018

NBU develops recommendations for relaxing registration of intl payment systems of nonresidents

2 min read
NBU develops recommendations for relaxing registration of intl payment systems of nonresidents

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has drawn up recommendations for submission of document with the purpose of agreeing on conditions and the rules of operation of an international payment system, the payment organization of which is nonresident, in the country, the central bank has reported on its website.

"This document is intended to support partnership relations with payment market players and simplify the process of preparing documents that, in accordance with the law, are sent to the National Bank of Ukraine for registration of an international nonresident payment system," the NBU said.

The recommendations include the procedure for issuing and submitting documents to the NBU, a description of the provisions that should contain the documents, as well as a list of Ukrainian legislative acts and documents of international organizations that should be used to submit documents to agree on the terms and conditions of the international payment system.

Payment organizations of international payment systems have the right to carry out activities in Ukraine only after their registration by entering information about them into the register of payment systems, settlement systems, participants in these systems and payment infrastructure service operators, which is kept by the NBU.

The NBU enters information into the register on the international payment system, the payment organization of which is a nonresident, after agreeing the conditions and the order of the activity of this payment system in Ukraine.

Currently, the register contains information on 10 international nonresident payment systems, of which three are international card payment systems and seven are international money transfer systems.

Tags: #nbu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

NBU explains growth of deficit of current account in July by temporary factors

NBU designs draft anti-corruption program for 2018-2019

Deficit of Ukraine's balance of payment reaches $170 mln in July

Ukraine's discount eurobonds placed with 9.1% yield

NBU expects further deflation in August

NBU sells $526.6 mln on interbank market in Aug to prop up hryvnia

NBU introduces requirements to ensure resilience of banks following stress tests in 2018

Money supply in Ukraine 1.3% up in July

NBU intends to present strategy of macro-prudential policy in autumn - Rozhkova

NBU sees no opportunity to agree Paritetbank's acquisition of Ukrainian Sberbank - Rozhkova

LATEST

Ukraine enters Sept with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

EBA asking to review intellectual property bill, remove provisions about patented crop protection agents

Infrastructure ministry initiates creation of Aviation Fund

KAN Development opens private senior high school in Kyiv for UAH 288 mln

Dragon Capital completes squeeze-out of shares from minority shareholders of KMZ Industries

Rada rejects European integration bill adapting legislation in field of intellectual property

Ferrexpo still the biggest FSU iron ore pellet exporter, ships 5.8 mln tonnes in seven months

Держбюджет України в серпні недовиконано за доходами на 2,9%

Ukraine's Finance Ministry to pay '15 eurobonds coupon on Sept 4 due to bank holiday in U.S.

Fully-booked Ryanair Kyiv-Berlin flight departs from Boryspil on Sept 3

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD