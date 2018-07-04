Economy

16:04 04.07.2018

Law on exit capital tax to come into force only together with compensators of state budget revenues

1 min read
Law on exit capital tax to come into force only together with compensators of state budget revenues

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the law on exit capital tax will come into force only together with compensators of state budget revenues.

"I declare that this bill does not and will not have any contradictions with the International Monetary Fund, since this bill will come into effect only when respective compensators are provided for in the budget," he said at a meeting with business representatives in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Tags: #law #capital #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko to submit bill on exit capital tax to parliament

Adopted law on national security guarantees budget financing for Ukraine's military industrial complex in coming years - Poroshenko

We are creating group in EU to stop Nord Stream 2 - Poroshenko

Transparency International urges amending provision on appeal in Anti-Corruption Court law

Ukraine hopes to receive gas via TANAP in future - Poroshenko

Poroshenko voices countries in which Gazprom assets will be seized to get $2.6 bln

Ukraine, Qatar in talks on LNG supplies - Poroshenko

Poroshenko opens first start-up complex of MV Cargo grain terminal in Yuzhny port

Operation of NCER should be transparent, clear for citizens, investors - Poroshenko

Poroshenko orders Naftogaz top managers not to stop on three countries in recovering debt from Gazprom

LATEST

Govt approves project to build Kyiv-Boryspil airport railway for UAH 583 mln

Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

Ukroboronprom finishes 40% management staff reduction

Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs increase coal consumption by 22.4% in Jan-May 2018

Rada limits domestic use of unprocessed timber, temporarily suspends lumber exports

ILO, Denmark and Social Policy Ministry launch project to improve management of labor market in Ukraine

More than 3.2 mln Ukrainians work abroad on permanent basis

Antonov Airlines to transport Siemens power equipment for new power plants in Bolivia

U.S. annuls antidumping duty on ammonium nitrate originated from Ukraine

Kyivstar to send UAH 684 mln to pay dividends for 2011-2012

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD