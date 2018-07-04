Law on exit capital tax to come into force only together with compensators of state budget revenues

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the law on exit capital tax will come into force only together with compensators of state budget revenues.

"I declare that this bill does not and will not have any contradictions with the International Monetary Fund, since this bill will come into effect only when respective compensators are provided for in the budget," he said at a meeting with business representatives in Kyiv on Wednesday.