More than 3.2 mln Ukrainians work abroad on permanent basis

Minister of Social Policy Andriy Reva has said that more than 3.2 million Ukrainian citizens are employed abroad on a permanent basis.

"More than 3.2 million Ukrainian citizens work abroad on a regular basis," Reva said at the launch of the project to improve the management of the labor market dubbed "Inclusive labor market for jobs in Ukraine" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He also noted that labor migration is currently seasonal. "According to our estimates, up to nine million Ukrainian citizens take part in this process," the minister added.

According to Reva, at the moment one of the actual problems of the labor market is the unemployment rate among young people and the inability to find a large number of internally displaced persons. In addition, a large shadow employment and a disproportion between the supply and demand for skilled labor are the current problems.