11:36 02.07.2018

U.S. annuls antidumping duty on ammonium nitrate originated from Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Commerce from June 12. 2018 terminated the antidumping duty imposed on ammonium nitrate originated from Ukraine, the press service of the Agricultural Policy and Food Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

"After the review of the antidumping duties in five years after their introduction, the U.S. Department of Commerce decided to terminate the duties for Ukrainian U.S. Department of Commerce from June 12, as the term of their application ended," the ministry said.

The antidumping duty on ammonium nitrate originated from Ukraine was imposed by the United States in September 2001 at the level of 156.3%.

