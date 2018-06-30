Economy

14:25 30.06.2018

Decision of Svea Court of Appeal concerns only suspension of collection of $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Sweden

2 min read
Decision of Svea Court of Appeal concerns only suspension of collection of $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Sweden

The decision of Svea Court of Appeal (Sweden) to suspend enforcement of Naftogaz Ukrainy's monetary claim against Russia's Gazprom does not concern the sums that have been collected from Gazprom and it applies only to the territory of Sweden, Naftogaz Ukrainy Chief Commercial Director Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"The decision of the Swedish Court of Appeal only deals with the temporary suspension of the enforcement of the $2.6 billion debt from Gazprom, with the automatic suspension of only the recovery in Sweden. In all other countries where we are levying funds from Gazprom, local courts will decide on this matter," Vitrenko wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

"Thus, the suspension of collection does not in any way concern $2.1 billion, which have already been collected from Gazprom – under the award of the arbitration court these funds were transferred in payment for the gas already received. Thus, $2.1 billion was already received in the form of gas... Before that, thanks to the victory in the first lawsuit, under the contract for the supply of gas, the amount of debt for gas received was reduced by almost half, and $56 billion of debt on the "take or pay" condition was completely abolished," he added.

Vitrenko expressed confidence that the above-mentioned $2.6 billion from Gazprom will be recovered. "This is going to be a complicated proceeding, because Gazprom is trying to fail to comply with the awards of the international arbitration tribunal by all means, but we win here too. The suspension of compulsory collection in Sweden is temporary - until our arguments about the groundlessness of Gazprom's position to stop compulsory recovery for the time of consideration of the appeal of the arbitration award are heard. We expect that soon the suspension will be annulled," the commercial director of Naftogaz said.

Tags: #naftogas #vitrenko #court #gazprom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz intends to make further submission to Svea Court of Appeal seeking reversal of court decision

Gazprom: court rejects Naftogaz motion to cancel suspension of enforced recovery in Stockholm ruling

Naftogaz serves Gazprom with order to freeze assets in UK

Court in England permits freezing Gazprom's assets under Naftogaz's petition

Naftogaz appeals to Swedish Court of Appeal to implement Stockholm Arbitration ruling

Naftogaz hopes Swedish appeals court annuls suspension of award after submitting own counter-evidence

Poroshenko voices countries in which Gazprom assets will be seized to get $2.6 bln

Naftogaz proposes Gazprom to conduct dialogue on terms of future transit with EC's participation

Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

Court freezes Gazprom Dutch assets to enforce Stockholm arbitration order to pay $2.6 bln

LATEST

Kyivstar intends to launch Smart Money service within one month

Pensions increased automatically, budget funds invested in well-being of citizens

Kyivstar to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in Kyiv from July 1, in Odesa from July 3, in Lviv from July 5

S&P raises Ukraine National Scale Ratings to 'uaBBB' on criteria change

Nord Stream 2 project already half financed, Naftogaz not hindering negotiations with ECAs - Nord Stream 2 CFO

Share of non-performing loans in Ukraine decreases to 56.09% in May - NBU

France's Alstom interested in cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia

France's Alstom to open representative office in Ukraine

Finance ministry approves PrivatBank's development strategy until 2022

Deficit of national budget in Jan-May 2018 reaches UAH 9.2 bln – Finance ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD