Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

Belarusian Paritetbank has filed a package of documents to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for the second time to acquire Ukraine's subsidiary of Sberbank (Kyiv), the Belarusian bank has reported.

"We had enough time to carefully study the requirements of the Ukrainian regulator and properly prepare for participation in the transaction. The decision on the second round of negotiations was taken by the bank's supervisory board and it is a logical continuation of the investment strategy of Paritetbank's development," Board Chairman of Paritetbank Sergey Belov said.

As reported, the Committee for Supervision and Regulation of Banks, Supervision of Payment Systems of the NBU in March 2018 decided to deny the acquisition of 100% of Sberbank (Kyiv) by Paritetbank.

"The NBU refused to approve the significant participation in PJSC Sberbank for joint-stock company Paritetbank in connection with the incompatibility of the applicant with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine," the Ukrainian regulator said.