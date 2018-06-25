Economy

17:12 25.06.2018

Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

1 min read
Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

 Belarusian Paritetbank has filed a package of documents to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for the second time to acquire Ukraine's subsidiary of Sberbank (Kyiv), the Belarusian bank has reported.

"We had enough time to carefully study the requirements of the Ukrainian regulator and properly prepare for participation in the transaction. The decision on the second round of negotiations was taken by the bank's supervisory board and it is a logical continuation of the investment strategy of Paritetbank's development," Board Chairman of Paritetbank Sergey Belov said.

As reported, the Committee for Supervision and Regulation of Banks, Supervision of Payment Systems of the NBU in March 2018 decided to deny the acquisition of 100% of Sberbank (Kyiv) by Paritetbank.

"The NBU refused to approve the significant participation in PJSC Sberbank for joint-stock company Paritetbank in connection with the incompatibility of the applicant with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine," the Ukrainian regulator said.

Tags: #sberbank #nbu #paritetbank
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

NBU allows rise in forecast for money transfers to Ukraine in 2018

NBU decides to equalize limit for forex currency long and short positions at 5%

NBU governor presents Rozhkova as candidate for post of first deputy, Kholod as board member

Ukrainian banks successfully switch to IFRS9

Share of bad debts of top five largest business groups in Ukraine excluding Privat reaches 82%

No problems with Ukreximbank, Oschadbank's repaying part of eurobonds in 2019 - NBU

IMF mission to arrive in Kyiv after gas tariffs revised, state budget balanced

Ukraine's forex reserves narrow by 1.6% in May

Weakening of monetary policy in 2018 unlikely, liberalization of currency restrictions possible – NBU

NBU amends rules of cash transactions

LATEST

U.S. SigmaBleyzer ready to invest $100 mln in production of fossil fuel in Ukraine - regulator

Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

Ukrzaliznytsia builds 1,300 gondola cars at own plants, buys 450 in 2018 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukraine raises gas stocks in UGS by 45%

Ukrainian banks in May post UAH 2.09 bln in net profit

Ukraine's government to take steps in summer to hold regular subsoil use tenders – PM

Ukraine calls tenders to hire advisers on sale of OPZ, UMCC, ETM, Indar, President Hotel, Krasnolymanska coal mine

Uriadovy Kurier newspaper publishes new electricity market rules

Ukraine injects $15.5 bln into state-owned banks, could keep spending without improving governance - EBRD

First experience of work in nomination committee better than expected - IFC regional manager

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD