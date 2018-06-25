Ukraine calls tenders to hire advisers on sale of OPZ, UMCC, ETM, Indar, President Hotel, Krasnolymanska coal mine

Ukraine's State Property Fund (SPF) has called first six tenders to hire a privatization adviser to prepare the sale of six out of 22 enterprises approved by the Ukrainian government for privatization this year.

In particular, tenders were called to hire advisers to sell 99.5667% of PJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant (OPZ) in Odesa region and 100% of Kyiv-based PJSC United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC), the SPF said in announcements in the Vidomosti Pryvatyzatsii privatization bulletin on Monday.

Other four tenders will be called for advisers to sell 70.7016% of PrJSC Indar and 100% of PrJSC President Hotel (both are based in Kyiv), and two wholly state-owned enterprises: Krasnolymanska Coal Mining Company in the town of Rodynske, Donetsk region, and Kharkiv-based Electrotyazhmash Plant (ETM).

The deadline for Indar, President Hotel and OPZ is July 20 inclusively. The first stages of the tenders are scheduled for July 26, and the second stages for July 30.

Applicants for UMCC, Krasnolymanska and ETM are to send their bids before July 23. The tenders will be held in two phases: on July 27 and July 31.

In all cases, the fixed sum of an adviser's fee is set at no more than 0.5% of an enterprise's state-owned assets. In case of the sale of an asset, the size of the variable part is up to 2% of the value of the sold asset, it said.

As was reported, Ukraine's Cabinet late in May 2018 published a list of large-sized enterprises subject to privatization this year. It includes 23 enterprises: five regional power distribution companies, Centrenergo, Turboatom, Zaporizhia Titanium and Magnesium Combine (ZTMC), and Sumykhimprom. Only an adviser on Centrenergo has been selected as of now. It is Ernst&Young, which on June 19 submitted its status report.