Economy

13:41 22.06.2018

Ryanair studying possibility of creating servicing center in Boryspil airport – Infrastructure minister

2 min read
Ryanair studying possibility of creating servicing center in Boryspil airport – Infrastructure minister

Ukraine, in particular the Boryspil international airport, have good opportunities for creating an aircraft servicing site in the conditions of a shortage of these services in Europe, and the largest European low cost airline Ryanair showed its interest in these opportunities, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has said.

"In Europe, all slots are booked for two years ahead," he said at a meeting in the European Business Association (EBA) on Thursday.

Omelyan said that in the middle of July representatives of Ryanair will arrive in Kyiv and they will get acquainted with the site for the possible placement of this center.

In his opinion, there are enough specialists in Ukraine to provide these services, in particular, these are new opportunities for Antonov State Enterprise.

At the same time, the minister said that there are barriers to the creation of this servicing center, in particular, the legislation sets high duties on the import of spare parts.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary in May this year said that the airline is considering the possibility of opening of Ukraine's own data center, and in the long term it is also interested in the opening of the center for servicing aircraft in Ukraine. An examination of the regulation of these activities in Ukraine, including by the European authorities, should be conducted.

Tags: #airport #ryanair #boryspil
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Cargo terminal at Boryspil airport will be launched in 2018-2019 – Infrastructure Minister

Infrastructure Ministry supports state investment in runways of regional airports

Boryspil airport waiting for confirmation of slots from Ryanair in May

Boryspil airport intends to boost passenger flow by 19% in 2018

Govt approves2018 financial plan of Boryspil airport with projected net profit of near UAH 1.4 bln

Ryanair will launch Kyiv-Berlin flights from Sept 3

Ryanair does not rule out opening of subsidiary in Ukraine, but after network expansion and opening of bases

Ryanair to launch flights to 10 destinations from Kyiv, five from Lviv in Oct

PM expects agreement between Ryanair, Boryspil airport to be signed by weekend

PM: project of high-speed trains going Boryspil airport to be completed by late 2018

LATEST

Infrastructure Ministry plans to convince Tesla to create Gigafactory in Ukraine

Business society was waiting for review of currency legislation for 25 years - EBA

Govt permits police to control customs officers around the clock

Wizz Air to start flying from Kyiv to Lisbon, Tallinn, Berlin, from Kharkiv to Katowice

Rada passes law on currency

Naftogaz pays UAH 8 bln dividends for 2017 to state budget

Infrastructure Minister announces two new airlines in Ukraine

Payment of property tax to local budgets grows 4.4-fold in a year – Fiscal service

Wizz Air doubles passenger flow from Ukraine in Jan-May

Over 7 mln of non-polluted farmland in Ukraine not used

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD