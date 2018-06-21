Economy

18:53 21.06.2018

Rada passes law on currency

1 min read
Rada passes law on currency

 The Verkhovna Rada on June 21 at second reading and as a whole adopted the law on currency at the third attempt.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 228 people's deputies voted for the adoption of the law with corrections (except for editing No. 261) with the quorum being 226 votes.

Some deputies demanded a re-vote, but it did not take place.

The law will allow accelerating currency liberalization and suggests a conceptually new approach to the system of currency regulation and supervision - "everything that is not directly prohibited is permitted."

The law is intended to become a single legislative act that determines the order of organization of currency regulation and implementation of currency supervision in the country. At present, the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the system of currency regulation and currency control dated 1993 is the main normative and legal act regulating the currency market.

Head of the National Bank Yakiv Smolii during the discussion of the bill in parliament said that the NBU would gradually remove currency restrictions.

Tags: #currency #rada
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

NBU decides to equalize limit for forex currency long and short positions at 5%

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Rada committee gives conclusion to bill on Anti-Corruption Court, except for provisions not agreed with IMF

Duty on scrap metal exports in Ukraine raised to EUR 42 per tonne for next 12 months

Ukrainians sell $235 mln more currency than buy in April

NBU intends to switch to passive currency interventions

Parliament passes bill regulating concession construction of roads

Ukrainians sell $257.2 mln more currency than buy in Jan

Rada passes bill on NBU loan register

NBU head allows cancellation of mandatory sale of forex revenues this year

LATEST

Naftogaz pays UAH 8 bln dividends for 2017 to state budget

Infrastructure Minister announces two new airlines in Ukraine

Payment of property tax to local budgets grows 4.4-fold in a year – Fiscal service

Wizz Air doubles passenger flow from Ukraine in Jan-May

Over 7 mln of non-polluted farmland in Ukraine not used

New cut of port dues possible in 2019 – Infrastructure minister

NBU allows rise in forecast for money transfers to Ukraine in 2018

Cargo terminal at Boryspil airport will be launched in 2018-2019 – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine has the potential to export its own gas - Fuks

Yanair's planes start servicing summer charter flights from Zaporizhia to Barcelona

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD