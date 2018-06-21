Infrastructure Minister announces two new airlines in Ukraine

Economy

Ukrainian passengers will soon be able to fly in the country through two more new airlines, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has said.

"We are close to completing the creation of two new airlines that will fly in Ukraine. One is international, and the second is with Ukrainian capital," he said at a meeting in the European Business Association.

The minister said at the first stage they will enter the market with a small number of aircraft.

At the same time, he did not specify other details.

As reported, this year SkyUp airline has entered the Ukrainian market. Its founder is ACS-Ukraine LLC of Tetiana Alba and Yuriy Alba, who also owns the JoinUp! travel operator. According to Yuriy Alba, in July the company plans to open sales for domestic flights to Odesa from Kyiv and Kharkiv, as well as for international flights from Kyiv to Barcelona, Larnaca, and Batumi.

Now the carrier owns two Boeing aircraft, which the company has leased. In future SkyUp plans to increase the fleet by ten aircraft.

