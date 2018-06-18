We are creating group in EU to stop Nord Stream 2 - Poroshenko

Ukrainian authorities are creating a group in the European Union, which task is to stop building of the second section of the Russian Nord Steam 2 gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine. They are also negotiating with Germany on the creation of an international consortium to manage the Ukrainian gas transport system (GST), Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Nord Stream-2 is an absolutely political project against Ukraine, which has no economic component, trying to take away from Ukraine a budget of almost $3 billion. However, I am convinced that with joint, united efforts we will be able to stop it... That is why we are now creating a group in the European Union, which should stop the Nord Stream 2. That is why we are actively negotiating with Germany. We invite them to create an international consortium for the management of the gas transportation system of Ukraine," Poroshenko wrote in his report in the Medium online platform for social journalism.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine said that the condition for the participation of Germany in the international consortium for the management of the Ukrainian GTS "is the stop of Nord Stream 2."

"Let's say that our partners from the United States are also determined, and no one will oppose U.S. sanctions," the president said.

The head of state said that he would not disclose all the tools that the Ukrainian side uses to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2.

"But I want to emphasize separately that this is very important for us, and I hope that the construction will be stopped," the president added.