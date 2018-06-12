Economy

19:20 12.06.2018

Ukraine hopes to receive gas via TANAP in future - Poroshenko

 Ukraine hopes to receive natural gas via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in the future, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Ukraine fully supports this project… today we agreed that we would be glad to diversify our energy sources and receive gas from TANAP via Bulgaria and Romania," Poroshenko said at a ceremony of launching TANAP in Turkey on Tuesday.

He said that Ukraine always supports European initiatives in the diversification of energy supplies.

The TANAP opening ceremony took place in the Turkish city of Eskisehir with the participation of presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The 1,850-kilometer Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be transporting gas of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 field from the Turkish eastern border with Georgia to the Turkish western border.

The TANAP ground-breaking ceremony took place in the Turkish province of Kars on March 17, 2015. The gas pipeline will be transporting at least 16 billion cubic meters of gas, including 10 billion to Europe and 6 billion to western Turkey. The project cost is $7.99 billion.

The pipeline's annual capacity will grow to 24 billion cubic meters at first, and 31 billion cubic meters in the later period.

