17:26 11.06.2018

Denisova asks ICRC to visit Ukrainians held in occupied areas, check their detention conditions

Denisova asks ICRC to visit Ukrainians held in occupied areas, check their detention conditions

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has appealed to Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Gilles Carbonnier with the request to facilitate the visit of a representative of this committee to penitentiary institutions in occupied territories.

"I monitor the observance of the rights of Ukrainian citizens held in places of deprivation of liberty in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions," Denisova said in an address to Carbonnier, excepts of which were published by the press service of the human rights commissioner on Monday.

The ombudsperson asked the ICRC vice-president to facilitate the visit of a representative of the committee to the penitentiary institutions in occupied areas, check the conditions of detention of Ukrainian citizens and the possibility of providing medical assistance to them.

Interfax-Ukraine
