MHP agritech group boosts Q2 2025 net profit by 48%

International food and agritech group MHP increased its net profit in the second quarter of 2025 by 48% year-on-year, to $43 million, while six-month net profit rose 66.7% to $75 million, the company said in its stock exchange report Friday.

"MHP is reporting good operational and financial results for 6M 2025 thanks to a recovery in export levels, continued strong demand, a stable price environment and our team's success in minimizing disruption to production," the company said.

It added that operating and financial results for the first half of last year were heavily affected by war-related disruptions, setting a low base for annual comparisons.

"Future results may be adversely affected by War-related challenges beyond MHP's control," the report said.

The company also explained that the increase in first-half net profit this year mainly reflects a non-cash foreign exchange gain of $14 million, compared with a loss of $81 million in the same period last year.

According to the report, MHP's Q2 revenue grew 11% to $856 million, while operating profit (excluding impairment) fell 30% to $76 million, and adjusted EBITDA declined 14% to $125 million.

For the first half, revenue rose 10% to $1.635 billion, operating profit dropped 29% to $136 million, and EBITDA decreased 11% to $236 million.

MHP recalled that in July it officially closed the acquisition of over 92% of the share capital of Grupo UVESA, one of Spain's largest poultry and pork producers, which operates under a similar vertically integrated model. MHP now controls the company's key processes and operations.

"The integration process will emphasize operational alignment, knowledge & best practice sharing, and targeted investment in efficiency and product innovation. Together we'll also explore ways to strengthen export capabilities and expand our reach across European and Middle Eastern markets," the report said.

