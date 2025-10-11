Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:09 11.10.2025

Liberty Finance reports continued operation of currency exchange services, readiness to cooperate with central bank

2 min read

The financial company Liberty Finance (LLC), one of the largest operators in Ukraine's currency exchange market, announced that it had successfully passed an inspection by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and continues to provide financial services in compliance with current legislation.

"Operational activity is being conducted as usual," the company said in a statement on its website Friday, following the NBU's announcement the previous evening that it had prohibited the company and its affiliated entities from providing payment services through KYT Group online platforms due to the detection of unlicensed payment activity.

Liberty Finance stated that it had not received any official decisions from the regulator but confirmed its readiness to cooperate as an open and transparent company.

"All comments will be addressed within a short timeframe, which will further improve the current quality and speed standards of our services," the company's website said.

As reported earlier, the NBU stated that Liberty Finance had been providing payment services for fund transfers without opening accounts – without a proper license or registration.

FC Liberty Finance LLC holds two NBU licenses to conduct financial service activities: trading foreign currencies in cash form and providing loans in cash and bank metals. The KYT Group also includes the pawnshop KYT Group Plus LLC KYT Group and Company.

According to the YouControl database, Liberty Finance's charter capital amounts to UAH 25 million, while its equity as of the beginning of this year was UAH 188.65 million. The company ended last year with a net profit of UAH 45.46 million, compared to UAH 153.92 million a year earlier. The "other proceeds" item in operating cash flow rose to UAH 29 billion in 2024 from UAH 21.6 billion in 2023.

