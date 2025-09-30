Gap between real and proposed subsistence minimum in 2026 budget will harm living standards – Ukrainian Rada's research office

The Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada's Secretariat believes that the gap between the real and proposed subsistence minimum in the draft 2026 state budget will negatively affect the living standards of a significant portion of Ukraine's population.

According to the department's conclusions on the draft state budget for 2026 (bill No. 14000), the difference between the proposed baseline social standard and its actual size would have an adverse impact on living standards.

Specifically, the draft budget sets the subsistence minimum per person per month at UAH 3,209. While higher than the figure approved in the 2025 budget, it remains well below the real level.

The department cited calculations by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity, which estimated the real subsistence minimum per person per month in June 2025 prices at UAH 8,421.94 (UAH 9,932.81 including mandatory payments), 2.6 times higher.

The department also noted that the draft contains provisions that could deepen violations of the country's debt safety parameters and increase debt risks in the medium and long term.

As reported, on September 15 the government submitted the 2026 draft state budget to parliament. The budget envisions expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion (+UAH 415 billion vs. 2025) and revenues of UAH 2.83 trillion (+UAH 446.8 billion), with a deficit estimated at 18.4% of GDP (-3.9 percentage points vs. 2025). Defense spending is set at UAH 2.8 trillion (27.2% of GDP), up UAH 168.6 billion.

On September 19, the Verkhovna Rada reviewed the government's draft budget and took it up for consideration.

The Rada Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights recommended that the 2026 budget set the subsistence minimum at UAH 8,196.64 and the minimum monthly wage at UAH 9,664.