Ukraine to be able to return to pre-war living standards, incomes in 5-7 years - Svyrydenko

Ukraine may need five-seven years to return to the pre-war quality of life and income, this period will depend on access to EU structural funds and investments, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko believes.

"But, of course, if we have investments in the amount of $50-70 billion (per year), then we can grow by 7% annually and, of course, we will pass this recovery time faster," she said at NV's Business Dialogues in Kyiv on Thursday.

Svyrydenko recalled that last year the Ukrainian economy shrank by about 30%, and this year the government expects it to grow by 1%.

Also, the First Deputy Prime Minister noted that for the restoration of Ukraine, it is important that most of the 7 million citizens who left it return.

According to her, preliminary estimates show that about 70% plan to return, but many will not come until the end of hostilities.

Svyrydenko stressed that in order to return refugees or attract migrants from other countries, it is necessary to close the security issue, as well as ensure decent work and wages. She clarified that the government is not yet working on a substantive program that concerns the return of the population.