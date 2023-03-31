Economy

10:56 31.03.2023

Ukraine to be able to return to pre-war living standards, incomes in 5-7 years - Svyrydenko

2 min read
Ukraine to be able to return to pre-war living standards, incomes in 5-7 years - Svyrydenko

Ukraine may need five-seven years to return to the pre-war quality of life and income, this period will depend on access to EU structural funds and investments, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko believes.

"But, of course, if we have investments in the amount of $50-70 billion (per year), then we can grow by 7% annually and, of course, we will pass this recovery time faster," she said at NV's Business Dialogues in Kyiv on Thursday.

Svyrydenko recalled that last year the Ukrainian economy shrank by about 30%, and this year the government expects it to grow by 1%.

Also, the First Deputy Prime Minister noted that for the restoration of Ukraine, it is important that most of the 7 million citizens who left it return.

According to her, preliminary estimates show that about 70% plan to return, but many will not come until the end of hostilities.

Svyrydenko stressed that in order to return refugees or attract migrants from other countries, it is necessary to close the security issue, as well as ensure decent work and wages. She clarified that the government is not yet working on a substantive program that concerns the return of the population.

Tags: #economy #standards #living

MORE ABOUT

20:04 12.01.2023
Rada implements EU standards in field of drainage in Ukraine

Rada implements EU standards in field of drainage in Ukraine

21:02 30.12.2022
Govt approves Concept for transformation of military education system in Ukraine based on NATO standards

Govt approves Concept for transformation of military education system in Ukraine based on NATO standards

09:26 09.12.2022
Economy Ministry expects $20 bln intl assistance in 2023

Economy Ministry expects $20 bln intl assistance in 2023

10:15 23.11.2022
Ukraine to impose sanctions against 3,000 representatives of Russian defense industry – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine to impose sanctions against 3,000 representatives of Russian defense industry – Ministry of Economy

16:33 19.08.2022
Ministry of Economy predicts 35-40% fall in economy by late 2022 – Svyrydenko

Ministry of Economy predicts 35-40% fall in economy by late 2022 – Svyrydenko

10:27 18.08.2022
Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

15:51 15.08.2022
Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

01:48 30.07.2022
Support for pharmaceutical industry should become one of main priorities for Ukraine - Igor Stakovichenko

Support for pharmaceutical industry should become one of main priorities for Ukraine - Igor Stakovichenko

19:21 29.07.2022
Economy will still begin to slowly recover if war drags on throughout 2023, but reserves to fall below $10 bln – alternative scenario of NBU

Economy will still begin to slowly recover if war drags on throughout 2023, but reserves to fall below $10 bln – alternative scenario of NBU

09:47 03.06.2022
As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

AD

HOT NEWS

Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

LATEST

Fuel prices in Ukraine will rise - ex-head of GTSOU

OKKO plans to start building agricultural processing plant, launch RES project in autumn

Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

Ukraine's Finance Ministry to focus on finding funds for recovery – minister

EU may provide guarantees against war risks for companies planning to store gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities - head of Naftogaz

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

McDonald's reopens five restaurants in Odesa

Ukrhydroenergo head considers it expedient to open electricity exports to Europe due to its current surplus

NBU determines criteria for classifying financial market participants as critical for economy during martial law

AD
AD
AD
AD