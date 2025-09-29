Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:42 29.09.2025

NBU's FX interventions down by 14.1% over week

3 min read
NBU's FX interventions down by 14.1% over week

Last week, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reduced the sale of US dollars on the interbank market by $91.7 million, or 14.1%, to $559.8 million, according to statistics on the regulator's website.

According to the NBU, in the first four days of last week, the average daily negative balance of buying and selling forex currency by legal entities increased to $66.5 million from $49.6 million in the same period a week earlier and totaled $266.2 million.

On the population's foreign exchange transactions market, on the contrary, the negative balance decreased to $34.6 million from $43.7 million in the week before last, and all days the sale of non-cash currency exceeded its purchase.

The official hryvnia to US dollar exchange rate, which started last week at UAH 41.2502/$1, weakened to UAH 41.4939/$1 in four days - the hryvnia has not been so cheap since mid-August, but according to the results of trading on Friday, the National Bank slightly strengthened the national currency - to UAH 41.4789/$1.

On the cash market, the US dollar exchange rate over the past week has changed along the trajectory of the official one, but not with such a large amplitude, so in total, the US dollar has appreciated by 15 kopecks over the week: buying – up to UAH 41.38/$1, and selling – up to UAH 41.45/$1.

At the end of last week, the National Bank noted that it does not use international reserves to artificially "hold" the exchange rate. Instead, it redirects part of the foreign aid sold to the NBU directly to the foreign exchange market.

"Thus, the NBU's structural interventions are largely technical operations determined by the peculiarities of current market functioning and do not indicate the use of interventions for monetary policy purposes. The stable preservation of reserves at a high level [$46 billion at the beginning of September] indicates balanced forex currency demand and supply," the National Bank emphasized.

The NBU noted that such interventions create the prerequisites for bilateral exchange rate fluctuations in response to changes in market conditions. The regulator added that this is the exchange rate flexibility the NBU seeks to gradually strengthen because it improves the resilience of the economy and the foreign exchange market to domestic and external shocks.

"The growth of international reserves, the narrowing of the spread between the official and 'cash' rates, the gradual improvement of exchange rate expectations, and the restrained demand for foreign exchange currency by the population indicate the stability of the managed flexibility regime under current conditions. As before the full-scale invasion, the NBU is smoothing out excessive exchange rate fluctuations. This helps keep expectations under control, bring inflation to the 5% target, maintain interest in long-term hryvnia instruments, and reduce risks for international reserves," the NBU said in the statement.

Tags: #interventions #nbu

MORE ABOUT

17:51 23.09.2025
Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

10:09 23.09.2025
NBU's FX interventions up by almost 1.5 times over week, but by 20% less than last year's

NBU's FX interventions up by almost 1.5 times over week, but by 20% less than last year's

18:42 22.09.2025
Govt transfers 25% of state share of National Depository from National Securities Commission to NBU

Govt transfers 25% of state share of National Depository from National Securities Commission to NBU

11:26 16.09.2025
NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta

NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta

11:11 13.09.2025
Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

15:37 12.09.2025
Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

15:03 12.09.2025
Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

19:00 11.09.2025
Net emigration of Ukrainians meets NBU forecasts despite permission for young men aged 18-22 to leave

Net emigration of Ukrainians meets NBU forecasts despite permission for young men aged 18-22 to leave

09:21 11.09.2025
NBU Governor announces intensive technical consultations on design, parameters of new program after IMF mission

NBU Governor announces intensive technical consultations on design, parameters of new program after IMF mission

16:07 08.09.2025
Sobolev: Economy Ministry and NBU developing mechanisms to improve currency control

Sobolev: Economy Ministry and NBU developing mechanisms to improve currency control

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

LATEST

Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

PrivatBank to launch program for financing purchase of agricultural land

Construction in Ukraine up 16.1% in seven months – statistics

Ukraine among top-five suppliers of organic products to EU – Dpty Minister of Economy

Cabinet clarifies procurement criteria for Ukraine Facility funds

Ukrainian Parliament's economic committee proposes separate exchange trading system for small wood processors

Ukraine's industrial output Up 3.2% in July, down 3% over 7M – statistics

Ukrainian farmers harvest 30.42 mln tonnes of grain from 63% of fields, yield 11.3% below last year

Ukrainian steel industry hit by rising tariffs, scrap exports, weak markets, and lack of protection – Kamet Steel CEO

AD
AD