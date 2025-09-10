Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:20 10.09.2025

Ukrnafta is first in Ukraine's oil and gas industry to obtain ISO 29001 certificate

2 min read

JSC Ukrnafta became the first company in the oil and gas industry of Ukraine to receive the ISO 29001 certificate, the company reported on Wednesday.

"This international standard defines the requirements for quality management systems for companies operating in the oil, petrochemical and gas industries. It is based on ISO 9001, but includes additional criteria for management, design, development, production, service, etc.," Ukrnafta noted.

ISO 29001 guarantees stable product and service quality, minimization of production risks and increased efficiency of business processes.

The certification opens the company to participation in international procurement and large infrastructure projects, and increases the trust of banks, partners and international financial organizations.

"For us, this is confirmation that Ukrnafta operates according to international rules and is a reliable supplier capable of competing at the global level," said Yuriy Tkachuk, acting chairman of the board of Ukrnafta.

The certification was carried out by the Technical and Management Services body, accredited by the National Accreditation Agency of Ukraine. According to the audit results, the company confirmed full compliance with the requirements of the standard.

"Obtaining the ISO 29001 certificate is another step towards implementing global corporate governance standards and OECD best practices in Ukrnafta," the company emphasized.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, the operator of a national network of gas stations. In March 2024, it entered the management of Glusco's assets and operates a total of 545 gas stations.

The company holds 92 special permits for the industrial development of deposits. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance sheet.

The largest shareholder of Ukrnafta is NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy with a 50% plus one share stake. In November 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer to the state a share of the corporate rights of the company that belonged to private owners, which is currently managed by the Ministry of Defense.

Ukrnafta's net profit for 2024 is UAH 16.38 billion.

Tags: #certification #ukrnafta

