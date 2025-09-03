Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:47 03.09.2025

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

2 min read
NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

A significant obstacle to Ukraine's accession to SEPA - the single euro payments area - remains the inconsistency of Ukrainian legislation in the field of financial monitoring, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) hopes to resolve this problem after amending the draft laws under discussion, which attracted criticism and were withdrawn from the parliament due to the change of government, said Serhiy Nikolaychuk, First Deputy Governor of the NBU.

"Over the past few weeks, we have had active communication within the working group headed by the Ministry of Finance. We decided not to simply resubmit these two draft laws, but to make some changes in light of critical comments from deputies and society," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Nikolaychuk, among other things, it was decided to reformat the mechanism for collecting information about bank accounts and safes: while the basic option is that the Ministry of Finance itself will do this, appropriate structures are currently being developed to ensure this.

"I hope that this will reduce the degree of tension and allow for a relatively quick vote on these draft laws in parliament," said the banker.

He explained that this would open up the opportunity for Ukraine to submit an application to the Single Payments Council, obtain appropriate approval and legally join SEPA, and then ensure technical accession, for which the National Bank has been preparing for the past few years.

"During previous waves of SEPA expansion (to the Balkan countries, as well as Moldova), consideration of applications took from six to 12 months. I hope that in the case of Ukraine it will be faster, but it will still take some time," Nikolaychuk added.

Tags: #nikolaychuk #nbu #sepa

MORE ABOUT

16:35 03.09.2025
NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

15:47 03.09.2025
NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

15:05 03.09.2025
Ukraine can avoid postwar recession and achieve accelerated growth – National Bank

Ukraine can avoid postwar recession and achieve accelerated growth – National Bank

14:36 03.09.2025
NBU lobbies for Russia to be added to EU's 'grey list'

NBU lobbies for Russia to be added to EU's 'grey list'

14:09 03.09.2025
No preconditions yet for return of 14-day certificates – Ukraine's National Bank official

No preconditions yet for return of 14-day certificates – Ukraine's National Bank official

14:15 02.09.2025
Ukraine's National Bank expects seasonal growth in FX demand, but below last year's levels – First Deputy Governor

Ukraine's National Bank expects seasonal growth in FX demand, but below last year's levels – First Deputy Governor

14:09 02.09.2025
No need to revise stress tests for Ukrainian banks despite worsened macro forecast – National Bank official

No need to revise stress tests for Ukrainian banks despite worsened macro forecast – National Bank official

13:35 02.09.2025
Ukraine's National Bank expects seasonal growth in FX demand, but below last year's levels – First Deputy Governor

Ukraine's National Bank expects seasonal growth in FX demand, but below last year's levels – First Deputy Governor

13:15 02.09.2025
Ukraine's National Bank: Only about one-third of Ukraine's $65 bln financing needs for 2026–2027 are secured

Ukraine's National Bank: Only about one-third of Ukraine's $65 bln financing needs for 2026–2027 are secured

12:29 02.09.2025
Ukraine's National Bank has no plans to include crypto assets in intl reserves

Ukraine's National Bank has no plans to include crypto assets in intl reserves

HOT NEWS

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

Ukraine's National Bank: Only about one-third of Ukraine's $65 bln financing needs for 2026–2027 are secured

Zelenskyy signs law introducing 10% export duty on soybean, rapeseed seeds

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

LATEST

Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant IDS Ukraine provides autonomous power supply for nine educational institutions in Myrhorod

President signs law on eliminating obstacles to implementation of land reclamation reform

Zelenskyy signs law introducing 10% export duty on soybean, rapeseed seeds

New IMF program should focus more on economic recovery, EU integration – Ukraine's National Bank official

Naftogaz could enter direct U.S. LNG purchases if it secures capacity at Polish terminal – ex chief of GTSOU

NBU's forex interventions last week increase by only 4% with small exchange rate fluctuations

Demand for new passenger cars in Ukraine in Aug decreases by 14.6% - Automotive Market Research Institute

Ukrzaliznytsia transports 1.6% more passengers in 2025 summer than last year

Sugar factories plan to reduce sugar production to 1.5 million tonnes in 2025/2026 season

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 18.6% in H1 2025

AD
AD