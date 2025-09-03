Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:09 03.09.2025

No preconditions yet for return of 14-day certificates – Ukraine's National Bank official

1 min read
No preconditions yet for return of 14-day certificates – Ukraine's National Bank official

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is currently satisfied with its operational design and considers it optimal, First Deputy Governor of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaychuk said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the memoranda following several recent IMF program reviews, there is mention that we would analyze and, if necessary, return to liquidity absorption tools with longer maturities. This refers to two-week deposit certificates, which we used before the full-scale invasion. In our view, the conditions for this have not yet materialized," he said.

Nikolaychuk recalled that the current operational framework provides for overnight deposit certificates at the key policy rate as the main tool, and a three-month deposit certificate as an additional instrument, which has proven highly effective in calibrating monetary conditions and creating additional incentives for hryvnia deposits.

"At the same time, we understand that in the future, if our goal is to develop the money market (as the first link in the financial market), we will most likely return to a corridor around the key policy rate, with corresponding operations, such as two-week deposit certificates," the NBU's first deputy governor added.

Tags: #nikolaychuk #nbu

MORE ABOUT

16:35 03.09.2025
NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

15:47 03.09.2025
NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

15:47 03.09.2025
NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

15:05 03.09.2025
Ukraine can avoid postwar recession and achieve accelerated growth – National Bank

Ukraine can avoid postwar recession and achieve accelerated growth – National Bank

14:36 03.09.2025
NBU lobbies for Russia to be added to EU's 'grey list'

NBU lobbies for Russia to be added to EU's 'grey list'

14:15 02.09.2025
Ukraine's National Bank expects seasonal growth in FX demand, but below last year's levels – First Deputy Governor

Ukraine's National Bank expects seasonal growth in FX demand, but below last year's levels – First Deputy Governor

14:09 02.09.2025
No need to revise stress tests for Ukrainian banks despite worsened macro forecast – National Bank official

No need to revise stress tests for Ukrainian banks despite worsened macro forecast – National Bank official

13:35 02.09.2025
Ukraine's National Bank expects seasonal growth in FX demand, but below last year's levels – First Deputy Governor

Ukraine's National Bank expects seasonal growth in FX demand, but below last year's levels – First Deputy Governor

13:15 02.09.2025
Ukraine's National Bank: Only about one-third of Ukraine's $65 bln financing needs for 2026–2027 are secured

Ukraine's National Bank: Only about one-third of Ukraine's $65 bln financing needs for 2026–2027 are secured

12:29 02.09.2025
Ukraine's National Bank has no plans to include crypto assets in intl reserves

Ukraine's National Bank has no plans to include crypto assets in intl reserves

HOT NEWS

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

Ukraine's National Bank: Only about one-third of Ukraine's $65 bln financing needs for 2026–2027 are secured

Zelenskyy signs law introducing 10% export duty on soybean, rapeseed seeds

LATEST

Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant IDS Ukraine provides autonomous power supply for nine educational institutions in Myrhorod

President signs law on eliminating obstacles to implementation of land reclamation reform

Zelenskyy signs law introducing 10% export duty on soybean, rapeseed seeds

New IMF program should focus more on economic recovery, EU integration – Ukraine's National Bank official

Naftogaz could enter direct U.S. LNG purchases if it secures capacity at Polish terminal – ex chief of GTSOU

NBU's forex interventions last week increase by only 4% with small exchange rate fluctuations

Demand for new passenger cars in Ukraine in Aug decreases by 14.6% - Automotive Market Research Institute

Ukrzaliznytsia transports 1.6% more passengers in 2025 summer than last year

Sugar factories plan to reduce sugar production to 1.5 million tonnes in 2025/2026 season

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 18.6% in H1 2025

AD
AD