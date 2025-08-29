Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:51 29.08.2025

Unified Portfolio-2026 approved by Investment Council consists of 89 projects, 60 public investment programs - Economy Ministry

2 min read

The Unified Project Portfolio of public investments of the state for 2026 has been approved by the Strategic Investment Council, it includes 89 projects and 60 programs, in particular, 75 existing projects and programs that were financed in 2025 and 74 new ones, the website of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture said on Friday.

As explained in the ministry, the project portfolio was formed on the basis of the medium-term plan of priority public investments for 2026-2028.

"The unified project portfolio reflects key state priorities and for the first time unites both programs and public investment projects. In the near future, they will be visible on the DREAM platform. This will make the use of budget funds more transparent, strengthen the trust of citizens and international partners, and open up new opportunities for investment, in particular through public-private partnership mechanisms," the ministry quotes head of the department Oleksiy Sobolev as saying.

Among the areas covered by the project portfolio are environment, energy, housing, municipal infrastructure and services, education and science, healthcare, legal activities and justice, public services and related digitalization, public finances, social sphere, and transport.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized that during the formation of the portfolio, new approaches were applied to all stages of public investment management from the preparation of projects and programs to their assessment, selection and implementation, namely, clearer requirements were established for the preparation and registration of projects and programs, improved assessment criteria were introduced that take into account strategic feasibility, financial feasibility and socio-economic effect.

The department recalled that on August 26, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on amendments to resolution No. 527 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated February 28, 2025 on public investment management issues. In particular, the changes are aimed at improving the procedures for pre-investment preparation of projects and programs, improving the quality of feasibility studies, introducing unified approaches to the use of the Unified Information System for Public Investment Project Management, and differentiating requirements depending on the cost of projects.

Tags: #portfolio #investments

MORE ABOUT

20:41 25.08.2025
Demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate in Ukraine returning – experts

Demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate in Ukraine returning – experts

20:14 20.08.2025
Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

12:47 05.08.2025
Lviv prepares to host the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum 2025

Lviv prepares to host the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum 2025

14:46 02.08.2025
Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

16:43 25.07.2025
Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

20:39 10.07.2025
IFC confirms EUR5 mln investment in Flyer One Ventures Fund V at URC2025

IFC confirms EUR5 mln investment in Flyer One Ventures Fund V at URC2025

15:16 10.07.2025
Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

18:20 07.07.2025
Investments in primary housing will grow annually by 10-15% - expert

Investments in primary housing will grow annually by 10-15% - expert

20:57 30.05.2025
Growth of capital investments in Ukraine in Q1 2025 slows down to 32.5%

Growth of capital investments in Ukraine in Q1 2025 slows down to 32.5%

20:41 28.05.2025
Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

National Bank expects IMF mission in coming weeks to discuss possible new program

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

LATEST

Ukrainian delegation to US discusses development of Ukrainian economy with Nasdaq management

Average salary in Ukraine in July 2025 amounts to UAH 26,500

Vodafone Ukraine raises buyback price to 90% of par value

Russian shelling damages head office and branches of OTP Bank in Ukraine

NBU's profit in H 1 2025 down by 58.3% compared to H1 2024

Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

Statistics Service intends to estimate population of Ukraine by late 2025 – head

Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

Registration of individual entrepreneurs in agro sector in H2 2025 up by 52%, agro companies remains at last year's level - study

Number of cattle in Ukraine drops by 8% over the year, cows - by 9% - analysts

AD
AD