Unified Portfolio-2026 approved by Investment Council consists of 89 projects, 60 public investment programs - Economy Ministry

The Unified Project Portfolio of public investments of the state for 2026 has been approved by the Strategic Investment Council, it includes 89 projects and 60 programs, in particular, 75 existing projects and programs that were financed in 2025 and 74 new ones, the website of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture said on Friday.

As explained in the ministry, the project portfolio was formed on the basis of the medium-term plan of priority public investments for 2026-2028.

"The unified project portfolio reflects key state priorities and for the first time unites both programs and public investment projects. In the near future, they will be visible on the DREAM platform. This will make the use of budget funds more transparent, strengthen the trust of citizens and international partners, and open up new opportunities for investment, in particular through public-private partnership mechanisms," the ministry quotes head of the department Oleksiy Sobolev as saying.

Among the areas covered by the project portfolio are environment, energy, housing, municipal infrastructure and services, education and science, healthcare, legal activities and justice, public services and related digitalization, public finances, social sphere, and transport.

The Ministry of Economy emphasized that during the formation of the portfolio, new approaches were applied to all stages of public investment management from the preparation of projects and programs to their assessment, selection and implementation, namely, clearer requirements were established for the preparation and registration of projects and programs, improved assessment criteria were introduced that take into account strategic feasibility, financial feasibility and socio-economic effect.

The department recalled that on August 26, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on amendments to resolution No. 527 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated February 28, 2025 on public investment management issues. In particular, the changes are aimed at improving the procedures for pre-investment preparation of projects and programs, improving the quality of feasibility studies, introducing unified approaches to the use of the Unified Information System for Public Investment Project Management, and differentiating requirements depending on the cost of projects.