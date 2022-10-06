Facts

17:08 06.10.2022

Zelensky introduces candidature of Oschadbank ex-head Pyshny for NBU head

Zelensky introduces candidature of Oschadbank ex-head Pyshny for NBU head

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada the candidacy of the former head of Oschadbank, Andriy Pyshny, for the post of governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The corresponding resolution was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

As reported, Pyshny was named as a possible candidate for the post of head of the NBU even before the start of the war, when the topic of a possible change of the central bank head arose several times. At the same time, the ex-head of Oschadbank was ready to compete for the post of head of Ukreximbank, but due to the war, the corresponding competition was canceled. In May of this year, Pyshny became an adviser to the head of the board of Oschadbank, and is also a member of the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group.

The incumbent head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, announced his resignation on October 4 for health reasons. On October 6, the financial committee of the Rada approved his dismissal.

The Rada appointed him to this post for a seven-year term on July 16, 2020, and before that he was the head of the board of state-owned Ukrgasbank.

