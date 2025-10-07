Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:15 07.10.2025

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

3 min read
NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

– International financial support has become a fundamental factor in the balance of payments, as it essentially represents payment by partners for security services, according to Andriy Pyshny, head of the National Bank of Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine is actually the only provider of such services. Consequently, the stability of these revenues can be considered sufficient and guaranteed for the coming years," he wrote in a message to NBU employees on the third anniversary of his appointment as head of the central bank.

Pyshnyy recalled that eight successful revisions of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have already taken place, and negotiations are currently underway on a potential new program to maintain a solid foundation for the consolidation of international assistance for Ukraine in the future.

"Every time, we prove how effective we are in fulfilling our obligations. And this is a strong argument, given how important stable external financing for our country is," he emphasized.

According to the balance of payments published by the NBU, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit increased from the pre-war $2.7 billion to $25.7 billion in 2022, $37.9 billion in 2023, $38.6 billion in 2024, and $34.3 billion over the first eight months of this year.

In particular, the positive balance of trade in services of $4.0 billion in 2021 was replaced by a negative balance of $11.1 billion in 2022 (which accounted for the largest outflow of migrants from Ukraine), which decreased to $8.7 billion in 2023, to $5.6 billion in 2024, and amounted to $3.9 billion for the first 8 months of this year.

At the same time, a large-scale influx of international credit and grant financial aid offset this increase in the foreign trade deficit. As a result, while in 2022—the first year of the full-scale Russian invasion—the pre-war 2021 balance of payments surplus of $0.5 billion turned into a deficit of $2.9 billion, by 2023 a surplus of $9.45 billion was recorded, 2024 was balanced, and for the first eight months of this year, a surplus of $1.9 billion was recorded.

The current four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF, worth $15.6 billion and approved in March 2023, initially envisaged total external financing for Ukraine with the participation of international partners at $115 billion in the baseline scenario and $140 billion in the negative scenario. However, as the war dragged on, these figures were increased to $153 billion and $165 billion, respectively.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko preliminarily estimates the need for external financing during the new four-year IMF program at $150 billion to $170 billion.

Tags: #pyshny #nbu

MORE ABOUT

11:05 07.10.2025
NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

NBU rep replaces National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s rep in Supervisory Board of National Depository

15:02 06.10.2025
National Bank believes in building local capital market in Ukraine

National Bank believes in building local capital market in Ukraine

20:36 03.10.2025
Governor of Ukraine's National Bank announces broader dialogue with banks on combating drop schemes

Governor of Ukraine's National Bank announces broader dialogue with banks on combating drop schemes

16:42 29.09.2025
NBU's FX interventions down by 14.1% over week

NBU's FX interventions down by 14.1% over week

17:51 23.09.2025
Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

Hryvnia business loan rates down to 15.1% in Aug, household rates remain at 36.2% – Ukraine's National Bank

10:09 23.09.2025
NBU's FX interventions up by almost 1.5 times over week, but by 20% less than last year's

NBU's FX interventions up by almost 1.5 times over week, but by 20% less than last year's

18:42 22.09.2025
Govt transfers 25% of state share of National Depository from National Securities Commission to NBU

Govt transfers 25% of state share of National Depository from National Securities Commission to NBU

11:26 16.09.2025
NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta

NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta

11:11 13.09.2025
Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

15:37 12.09.2025
Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

HOT NEWS

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Ukraine has contingency plans for all heating-season scenarios, but early to talk about prolonged power or gas outages – Energy Minister

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

GTSOU joins creation of national emissions trading system

Ukraine has become UK's leading chicken egg supplier in 2025, local farmers concerned

Ukrainian farmers to master European requirements, become part of European agricultural community no later than 2035 – opinion

Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund recovers about $44 mln from U.S. accounts of Prominvestbank

Kyivstar announces large-scale equipment upgrade to boost 4G speed, capacity

Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

Harvest 2025 completed on 65% of planted areas in Ukraine

Sea routes account for 71% of agri exports in 2024, still 25% below pre-war levels – UCAB

AD
AD