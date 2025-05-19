Green Park paper enterprise increases production volume by 32% in Jan-April

Green Park LLC (Iziaslav, Khmelnytsky region), which produces corrugated paper (fluting) and packaging cardboard, in January-April 2025 increased production volume by 31.8% year-over-year, to UAH 208.1 million.

According to the statistical data of the UkrPapir association provided to Interfax-Ukraine, production output in physical terms during this period increased by 30%, to 11,700 tonnes.

Meanwhile, in April, the company increased the production of fluting and testliner by 18.2% by April 2024 and by 67% by February 2025, to 3,900 tonnes.

Green Park LLC was registered in 2011, produces products from waste paper raw materials, annually processing up to 72,000 tonnes of waste paper.

The factory is equipped with Finnish-made Valmet equipment, enabling the production of fluting and testliner with densities ranging from 70 to 200 g per sqaure meter and a roll widths of up to 2.8 meter.

According to Clarity Project data, 100% of Green Park LLC is owned by the Cyprus-registered company Carton Mill Limited. The ultimate beneficiaries are Hennadiy Butkevych, co-owner of the ATB Corporation, and Volodymyr Shandra, whose name fully matches that of the former Minister of Industrial Policy (2005-2006) and former Emergency Minister (2007-2010).

As reported, in 2024, the company increased its production volume by 19% compared to 2023, reaching UAH 581 million.