Economy

14:19 04.07.2018

Nibulon seeks to implement $2 bln investment project in Egypt

2 min read
Nibulon (Mykolaiv), a large grain trader in Ukraine, seeks to implement the long-term investment program in Egypt for $2 billion, the company has reported on its website.

"This is a long-term investment program that provides for a total investment of $2 billion and is designed for 7-10 years," Nibulon CEO Oleksiy Vadatursky said.

According to the announcement, the first stage of this project is to invest $200 million in 2018-2019. The implementation of the program provides for the opening of an enterprise of Nibulon in Egypt and will operate in line with the Egyptian legislation.

At the same time, Nibulon will continue to invest in the Ukrainian economy and increase investment volumes.

"This year it is planned to start construction of two transshipment terminals in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In addition, the capacity of the company's transshipment terminal in Kremenchuk (Poltava region) is increasing, and the investment program in the shipbuilding industry (building of a freight fleet) is being implemented, and Nibulon shipyard in Mykolaiv is being reconstructed," the company said in the report.

Nibulon was established in 1991. It is one of the largest operators in the grain market of the country. It has elevators with a total capacity of about 2 million tonnes, as well as its own transshipment terminal with a capacity of 5 million tonnes in Mykolaiv.

Nibulon cultivates 83,000 hectares of farmland. It exports agricultural products to more than 60 countries. The annual volume of exports exceeds 4.5 million tonnes.

Tags: #investment #egypt #nibulon
