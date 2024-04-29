Video

11:30 29.04.2024

Personnel, structural changes in Ukrainian government. What will follow them?

1 min read

On Monday, April 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Personnel, structural changes in Ukrainian government. What will follow them?"

Participants: political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov; political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

